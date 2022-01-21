Man dies after ‘pushed’ off a bus in Wari

A man allegedly died after he was allegedly pushed off a moving passenger bus at Joykali Temple intersection at city's Wari on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Irfan Ahmed, 48, an electronics mechanic who worked in a shop at Nawabpur area. The incident occurred at 10am.

Irfan's brother Md Rayhan said, his brother left home from Demra for the shop in the morning and after a while they were informed by some witnesses that helper of a Green Bangla Paribahan bus pushed him on the road.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital (DMCH) where the duty doctors announced him dead around 12 pm.

Tanvir Hasan, Sub-Inspector of Wari police station said, "Initially we got information from witnesses that Irfan was pushed by the bus helper but he had no severe injury mark on his body except his left eye was swollen and blue. " -UNB











