IPTV, YouTube, online portals must follow rules



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud holds a meeting with the leaders of Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) in his ministry office on Thursday. photo : Observer

Warning the illegal operators, he said if anyone breaks rules, legal actions will be taken. The Minister made the warning while talking to media after a meeting with the representatives of Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), an apex body of the country's private TV channels, at the ministry on Thursday afternoon.

At the meeting, the ATCO representatives led by its Senior Vice President Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also chairman of DBC TV and Editor of the Daily Observer, handed over a letter citing its various demands to the minister.

ATCO directors Mahfuzur Rahman of ATN Bangla, Abdul Haque of Banglavision, Kazi Jahidul Hasan of Dipto TV, Ahmed Zubaer of Somoy TV, M. Manjurul Islam of DBC News, Navidul Haq of Nagarik TV and ministry's additional secretaries Mizan Ul Alam and Khadija Begum also attended the meeting.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury told the meeting that the government should introduce the provision of taking prior permission from the ministry to broadcast video contents in different news portals and online version of the newspapers. At the same time, news broadcasting in the IPTVs and YouTube channels must be stopped. The government should take necessary measures in the regard, he added.

Responding to the demands of ATCO, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said, "We have approved online portals of printed newspapers. We were approached by a number of newspapers and magazines which wanted to register for online portals." There was a stipulation that only content that's published in print can be made available online. There's no way to go beyond that.

A YouTube channel and broadcasting news or talk show cannot do that. Since they are not approved, we will take action against them on the basis of ATCO's recommendation," he added.

He further said, "One should not invade the field of the other. Television channels should not publish magazines and likewise newspapers should not broadcast news. Those running TV channels' online portals must also obtain approval from the government."

The minister said free flow of information is important to the government. A total of 45 private television channels have emerged over the years.

The journey of private television in Bangladesh started through Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as her government believes in free flow of information. Now the number of daily newspapers rose to 1,250 from 450 in last 13 years, he said. A lot of television stations have online portals. Some of the applications have been approved.

Some of them are yet to be approved. "Our goal is to provide accurate information to people and to ensure free flow of information, which is a prerequisite for a democratic society," he added.









