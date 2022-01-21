Video
AL squandering public money on US lobbyists : Rizvi

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

The BNP alleged against Awami League of spending people's money in the name of hiring lobbyists abroad.
BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain bought the allegation at a press conference at the party Chairperson's office in Gulshan on Thursday.
Khandaker Musharraf said, on behalf of the Awami League for the first time Sajib Wazed hired Alcade & Fo lobbyist in the United States on November 29, 2004. This organization started working for Awami League from January 1, 2005. In 2005, 2006 and 2007 Awami League paid over Tk 10 crore to the lobbyist firms as a signatory."
"It is the misfortune of the people of the country that, the Awami League government is spending people's money to recruit lobbyists to cover up their crime of torture, kidnapping, murdering and depriving from human and democratic rights," Mosharraf said. He demanded an impartial inquiry into the appointment of Awami League lobbyists abroad, and find out the source of the money.  
At the same time, Khandaker Musharraf also presented some documents of the agreement among two lobbyist firms Alcade & Foy and Friedland in the United States and Sajib Wazed.
In another BNP day-long free medical camp at Naya Paltan marking the 86th birth anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "After the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) the government is conspiring to destroy the police of the country."
"During the BNP rule, Khaleda Zia formed the RAB to make drive against the terrorists. Then the RAB was never used politically. But today, RAB is being considered as an illegal organization against humanity at the international level."
"This government has given the responsibility of police to the controversial former RAB officials. After tarnishing the image of the RAB, they are now working to question the police of our country in international arena," The BNP leader added.
Rizvi said, "People go to the police when they have problem. The government has brought controversial people to the leadership of police to undermine the minimum dignity of the organization. There are allegations that the current police are also being used politically by the government."
Rizvi said, "Government does not give permission to Khaleda Zia to go abroad for better treatment. If anything happens bad to the BNP Cahirperson, the government will have to take full responsibility."
"BNP founder Ziaur Rahman started constructive politics to serve the people of the country. He gave one programme after another to build the nation through BNP volunteers. He introduced village doctor to ensure the treatment of the villagers," said Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.


