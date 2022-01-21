Video
1 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

Only one patient was hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).       
The patient was admitted in a Dhaka hospital.
A total of 116 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 20 days in this year. So far, 89 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 27. Of them, 19 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while eight are receiving it outside the capital.  
According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. The death toll stood at 105 last year.


