

BD-American tipped to become first Muslim woman on US federal bench

Nusrat's nomination - if confirmed, she would be just the second Muslim judge, as well as first Bangladeshi-American to sit on a federal bench in the U.S. - captured most of the attention among the eight named Wednesday in Biden's latest round of nominees chosen to reflect his promise of diversifying the judiciary.

Nusrat emerged as the top choice among Muslim American advocates last summer for one of New York's federal court vacancies; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer backed her as an expert in civil rights and liberties, USA Today reports.

Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights organization, wrote in a July letter to Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, the two Democratic senators of New York, that Choudhury has a "stellar reputation" for advancing the rights of minority communities and that her nomination would make much-needed history.

Nusrat, 44, has built a stellar record serving in various important positions with the storied American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, which calls itself "the world's largest public interest law firm," working across the entire spectrum of civil rights and civil liberties.

She is currently the Legal Director at the ACLU's Illinois chapter, where she oversees a team advancing civil rights and civil liberties across Illinois. Nusrat has more than a decade of experience in advancing reform in the criminal legal system and policing. -UNB







