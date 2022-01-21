Students continue fast  unto death in SUST

Four students who took part in the agitation and hunger strike demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed have fallen ill. They were admitted to a nearby private hospital. Two of the four students were on hunger strike.

On Thursday (January 20) afternoon, the four students were seen being taken to the hospital from where the students had taken up position in front of the SUST Vice-Chancellor's residence. The student started the hunger strike at 2:30pm on Wednesday (January 19). Since then they have been in front of the Vice Chancellor's house. In the winter they were there all night yesterday.

Seven more students who took part in the hunger strike unto death and sit-in programme were treated with intravenous saline and vitamin supplements. They are also feeling sick as they have not eaten for more than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a group of health workers led by Masraba Sultana, medical officer of the university's medical centre, and seven health workers from Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College are present at the protest site.

Medical team members observed the condition of the students on hunger strike. They said that the condition of the students on hunger strike is getting worse. The condition of the two students is serious. We fear that this number will increase further. No one ate anything for the last twenty-four hours. Everyone is suffering from dehydration. "We are providing medicines including saline to those whose condition is getting worse,' a doctor said. And in case of any emergency, an ambulance has been kept in waiting for them.

About two hundred teachers, including the treasurer of the university, went to the protest site to express their sympathy with the students. However, the agitating students did not allow them to speak at that time. The agitating students said they would only get a chance to speak if they agreed with the demand for the resignation of the vice-chancellor. At that time the teachers wanted to use the megaphone to address the students but they started shouting slogans for the realization of their demands.

Anwarul Islam, treasurer of the university, said, 'We want justice for the attack on the students." It should also be kept in mind that no one should be punished without guilt. For this, it is necessary to form a high-level investigation committee. We agree with the students that we will take action against anyone who finds evidence of involvement in the incident through investigation. Respecting the law, we wanted this opportunity from the students.' Later, the teachers left the protest site around one o'clock in the night.









