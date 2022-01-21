

Mercantile Bank opens sub-branch at Khilgaon

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank virtually made the opening statement on this occasion.

A total of 20 Sub-branches of MBL has been launched including Khilgaon Sub-branch up to now. A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman, M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; M. Amanullah, Director of the bank and Md. Mahbubul Alam, Ward Councilor of DSCC spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Tapash Chandra Paul, CFO of MBL, Md. Abdul Halim, EVP and HOB of Main Branch, Md. Iqbal Hossain, in-charge of the sub-branch, invited guests, valued customers and senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the occasion.







