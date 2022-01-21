Stocks on gaining streak, DSEX hits 7,105 point

Stocks sustained the gaining streak with the key index of the major bourse crossing the 7,100-mark after three months, as investors put bets on shares, beating Omicron worries.

DSEX, the prime index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 16.26 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 7,105. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rose 18.07 points to finish at 2,635. However, the Shariah Index (DSES) saw a fractional loss of 0.75 point to close at 1,508.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 16.07 billion, which was 7.38 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Taka 17.35 billion.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 378 issues traded, 174 declined, 162 advanced and 42 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

Beximco was the most traded stock, followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Fortune Shoes, Saif Powertec and ACI.

Low performing companies continued to dominate the gainers' list with Keya Cosmetics being the day's top gainer, posting a 10 per cent while the 'Z' category Tallu Spinning Mills was the worst loser, losing 25.01 per cent following its no dividend declarations news.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 65 points to settle at 20,817 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-advancing 39 points to close at 12,504.

Of the issues traded, 130 declined, 125 advanced and 53 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 15.69 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 441 million.




















