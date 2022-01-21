ACS Textiles MD gets CIP status



Masood Dawood Akbani, Managing Director (MD) of ACS Textiles (BD) Ltd, Rupganj, Narayanganj has been honored as Commercially Important Person (CIP -Export) -2018 in recognition of the extraordinary performance and contribution to the Bangladesh's economy, says a press release.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the CIP card January 20, 2022 to recipients at a programme at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.Government has selected 176 businesspersons as commercially important persons (export) for their extraordinary performance in the country's export business in 2018.As per the CIP (export) guidelines, the volume and value of shipments, tax payment and corporate social responsibility are considered for nomination of CIP status.