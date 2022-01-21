United Airlines reports Q4 loss on latest Covid-19 drag

NEW YORK, Jan 20: United Airlines reported another quarterly loss Wednesday on the lingering drag from Covid-19 but offered an upbeat outlook on a travel comeback later in 2022 and in future years.

The US carrier acknowledged that it is beginning 2022 "with a scaled-back schedule" following the latest uptick in virus cases, but will "nimbly ramp up" capacity later in the year, according to a news release. "While Omicron is impacting near-term demand, we remain optimistic about the spring and excited about the summer and beyond," said United Chief Executive Scott Kirby.

United reported a fourth-quarter loss of $646 million, about a third of the loss from the year-ago period, but far from the $641 million profit in the 2019 period. Revenues were $8.2 billion, more than twice the level in 2020 but a 25 percent drop from the figure in the 2019 quarter. -AFP

















