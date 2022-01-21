Video
RMG exports rise by 24pc to non-traditional markets in 6 months

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Apparel export to non-traditional markets has increased by 24.26 percent in the first six months of the current fiscal 2021-22.
 In the July-December period of FY22, Bangladesh fetched $306 crore by exporting garment products in the non-traditional market, according to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).
During the same period of the previous (FY21), apparel items worth $246.19 crore were shipped to non-traditional market.
The United States, Canada and European countries are generally known as the traditional markets for garment exports. But now Chile, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa and Russia have been considered as new markets for garment exports.
"With the improvement of Covid-19 situation in 2021, overall sales of readymade garments (RMG) were up in most of the countries. As a result, the demand for clothes has increased globally and as a RMG producing country Bangladesh is getting its benefits," senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh told BSS.
Besides, cash incentives and duty free market facilities are playing a significant role in boosting RMG exports to the new markets, he added.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan told BSS that garment exports to non-tradition markets, such as Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa and Russia, are growing rapidly.
At present, entrepreneurs are very much interested to export garments to new markets, but BGMEA is encouraging them not to rely totally on new markets, he said.
To consolidate Bangladesh's position in the new export destinations, the BGMAE president has suggested increasing cash incentive to 5 per cent from existing 4 per cent.
According to the EPB data, garment products worth $52.94 crore were exported    to Japan in July-December period of the current fiscal, up by $8.43 crore or 18.93 per cent from the same period of the previous fiscal (FY21).
In July-December of FY22 Russia imported garments worth $34.12 crore from Bangladesh, up by $24.70 crore or 36.10 per cent more of the same period of FY21.
Chile is another new market for Bangladesh's apparel products. This Latin American country imported clothes from Bangladesh worth $8.17 crore in July-December of FY22, which was $3.88 crore in the same period of FY21.
In a span of one year, export growth to Chile increased by 110.59 per cent, according to the EPB.
RMG exports to neighbouring India and Australia have also increased significantly during July-December period of FY22. Indian imported apparel products valued $36.59 crore, which was $23.15 crore in the same period of FY21.
Apparel export to Australia reached $39.88 crore, which was $36.45 crore in the previous fiscal.    -BSS


