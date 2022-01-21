Customers can avail up to 180 Taka discount on bKash payment at Uber. They can avail 15% discount up to Tk 60 on a single trip and enjoy maximum 180 Taka from three Uber Moto/Car rides. The offer will be available till 31st January, 2022.

Customers have been enjoying this digital payment facility since bKash payment has been added to ridesharing platform Uber, says a press release.

The contactless digital transaction is enabling millions of Bangladeshi commuters to avoid the inconvenience of carrying cash or worrying about exact change as the payment is completed automatically after every ride.

To avail the offer through bKash payment, customer needs to bind bKash account in Uber app. To do that, customer needs to go to 'Wallet' option from Uber app menu, tap on 'Add payment', select 'bKash' and follow the subsequent steps to complete the binding. Once the account details have been added, user can go cashless whenever he/she wishes.

















