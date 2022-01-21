

‘Business ID to be launched in Feb to stabilize e-comm’

"Unique Business ID (UBID) would be launched soon to bring transparency in digital platform businesses," he said on Wednesday.

He said this at the ICT department's conference room after reviewing the initiatives taken by the Commerce Ministry to bring stability in the digital commerce sector and with the technical assistance of the ICT department. The meeting was chaired by Senior Secretary of ICT Department NM Ziaul Alam while and A2I Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury, A2I Technical Head Rezwanul Haque Jami and e-Cab Director Chaldal co-founder Zia Ashraf were present, among others.

Urging all digital traders to do registration in UBID, Palak said "Those who are doing online business will also come under the law and if there is any complaint through any registered organization, it has to be settled through CCMS".

The ICT department is working to bring stability in the digital commerce sector, to this end, the Central Logistics Management System (CCMS), a unique business ID (UBID) grievance redressal process for digital business registration, will be launched in February and the digital inter-transaction platform 'Binimoy' will be launched in March, he said.

In addition, the Central Logistics Tracking Platform (CLTP) will be launched later, he added. Palak said the lack of trust, credibility and transparency in the digital business will be overcome by creating a powerful platform using technology. -BSS

















