

Premier Leasing elects new Chairman, Vice Chairman

Dr. A.A. Mahboob Uddin Chowdhury was also elected as Chairman of Audit Committee (AC) of the Company, says a press release.

Abu Sadek Md. Sohel having banking experience of more than 39 years. He started his banking career in 1977 as Senior Officer of Sonali Bank Limited. After working 24 years in different branches and Head Office, he was elevated to the rank of General Manager by the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in 2001.

He was made Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank Limited in 2005 and a few months later joined Social Islami Bank Limited after taking optional retirement from the services of the State Owned Banks.

He worked 8 years in SIBL as Deputy Managing Director, Additional Managing Director and CEO of SIBL Securities Limited. He became Managing Director of Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited in October, 2013 and completed the full tenure successfully in 2016.

M. Rabiul Huq graduated in Mechanical Engineering from BUET. Huq is a Sponsor Director of Premier Leasing and Finance Limited and Premier Leasing Securities Limited. Apart from that, he is a Director of Creative Engineers Ltd.

Professor Dr. A. A. Mahboob Uddin Chowdhury has been teaching in the Department of Finance, University of Dhaka for the last 35 years. He is currently a Selection Grade Professor of the Department.

At Present he is an Independent director and member of the Audit Committee of Premier Leasing and Finance Limited.

He also received "Sonali Bank Silver Medal" for standing 2nd position in Banking Diploma Examination, Part-1 and completing the examination in one chance in 1985.

Dr. Chowdhury has extensive experience in various administrative capacities such as Chairman, Department of Finance, Member of Finance Committee, University of Dhaka, Director MBA and MBA (Evening Program), Department of Finance, University of Dhaka.







