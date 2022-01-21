Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tanjin Tisha brand ambassador of Nihar Lovely hair oil

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Actress Tanjin Tisha

Actress Tanjin Tisha

Marico Bangladesh Limited has recently launched its new Arabian perfumed hair oil Nihar Lovely at only Taka 55. Made with coconut oil and castor oil, Nihar Lovely nourishes hair to keep it lovely.
The famed celebrity and actress Tanjin Tisha has been announced as the Brand Ambassador of Nihar Lovely, and starred in the product's launch campaign, says a press release.
Infused with an Arabian Perfume that keeps hair fragrant all day long, Nihar Lovely Hair Oil is non-sticky and is enriched with the nourishment of coconut oil and castor oil that controls hair fall and makes hair strong. The face of Nihar Lovely, Tanjin Tisha, recommends it for its enchanting Arabian perfume.
Nihar Lovely Hair Oil is now available at your nearest retail outlets, cosmetics outlets, leading e-commerce platforms, and super shops all across Bangladesh. Available in three attractive pack sizes (75ml, 150ml, and 300ml), the new Nihar Lovely Hair Oil costs Tk 55, Tk 100, and Tk 180 respectively.
Speaking about her appointment as the brand ambassador, actor Tanjin Tisha said, "I am absolutely delighted and honored to be associated with Nihar Naturals as it is the number 1 hair oil in the region. With its abundant hair benefits, competitive price and enchanting Arabian fragrance, I believe Nihar Lovely will fast become a top choice for consumers all over Bangladesh."
Regarding the product, Allen Ebenezer Eric, Marketing Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "Over the last 2 decades, Marico Bangladesh , has become a trusted household name due to our strong consumer base and brand development. We are focused on expanding our hair nourishment portfolio through innovations that solve the consumers' unmet needs. With Nihar Lovely, we are introducing a hair oil with Arabian inspired perfume which also promises nourishment benefits from coconut and castor oil."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Mercantile Bank opens sub-branch at Khilgaon
Stocks on gaining streak, DSEX hits 7,105 point
ACS Textiles MD gets CIP status
United Airlines reports Q4 loss on latest Covid-19 drag
Emirates to again fly Boeing 777 to US as 5G rollout slowed
BD-India border trade thru Petrapole resumes
RMG exports rise by 24pc to non-traditional markets in 6 months


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
7 foreign tenders submitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft