realme smartphone GT Master Edition sales continues

Youth-favorite brand realme's smartphones is now available with lucrative offers and discounts in the Daraz Rebranding Day Sale from January 17.

The device will be available on the market place till Wednesday (January 26 next). During this time, there will also be a flash sale on the GT Master Edition - Luna White where customers can purchase the device at a special offer of BDT 30,990. The flash sale will start at 5:00PM on Sunday (January 23), says a press release.

realme and the country's largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh's long-term partnership has provided customers with remarkable opportunities over the years. This year, during Daraz Rebranding Day, customers will get yet another exceptional offer to avail of realme's unique smartphone models with up to 11% discounted price! To know more please visit: https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_7cxeW

Tech enthusiasts can purchase realme narzo series, C Series, 8 Series and GT series at special offers of upto 11% off with narzo 50i will be avialable at BDT 10,362, realme C25S at BDT 14,256, realme C21Y- at BDT 11,407, realme C2SY at BDT 12,965, and realme C11- 4GB RAM/64GB ROM at BDT 10,313 only from Daraz's platform. Customers can also buy realme C11- 2GB RAM/32GB ROM at BDT 8,469, realme 8 at BDT 20,478, realme GT Master Edition at BDT 31,047, realme 8 5G at BDT 20,704, realme GT NEO 2 at BDT 36321 only!

In addition, customers can purchase these realme smartphones of various categories and designs from Daraz with up to 12 months of EMI. Relentless technological and design innovations have always been the cornerstones of realme's rapid growth. Now, more customers and tech-savvy youth will get the opportunity to experience their innovative smartphones at a special offer!

















