Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme smartphone GT Master Edition sales continues

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme's smartphones is now available with lucrative offers and discounts in the Daraz Rebranding Day Sale from January 17.
The device will be available on the market place till Wednesday (January 26 next). During this time, there will also be a flash sale on the GT Master Edition - Luna White where customers can purchase the device at a special offer of BDT 30,990. The flash sale will start at 5:00PM on Sunday (January 23), says a press release.
realme and the country's largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh's long-term partnership has provided customers with remarkable opportunities over the years. This year, during Daraz Rebranding Day, customers will get yet another exceptional offer to avail of realme's unique smartphone models with up to 11% discounted price! To know more please visit: https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_7cxeW
Tech enthusiasts can purchase realme narzo series, C Series, 8 Series and GT series at special offers of upto 11% off with narzo 50i  will be avialable at BDT 10,362, realme C25S at BDT 14,256, realme C21Y- at BDT 11,407, realme C2SY at BDT 12,965, and realme C11- 4GB RAM/64GB ROM at BDT 10,313 only from Daraz's platform. Customers can also buy realme C11- 2GB RAM/32GB ROM at BDT 8,469, realme 8  at BDT 20,478, realme GT Master Edition at BDT 31,047, realme 8 5G at BDT 20,704, realme GT NEO 2 at BDT 36321 only!
In addition, customers can purchase these realme smartphones of various categories and designs from Daraz with up to 12 months of EMI. Relentless technological and design innovations have always been the cornerstones of realme's rapid growth. Now, more customers and tech-savvy youth will get the opportunity to experience their innovative smartphones at a special offer!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Mercantile Bank opens sub-branch at Khilgaon
Stocks on gaining streak, DSEX hits 7,105 point
ACS Textiles MD gets CIP status
United Airlines reports Q4 loss on latest Covid-19 drag
Emirates to again fly Boeing 777 to US as 5G rollout slowed
BD-India border trade thru Petrapole resumes
RMG exports rise by 24pc to non-traditional markets in 6 months


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
7 foreign tenders submitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft