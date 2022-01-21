Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton launches 11th generation laptops

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Country's leading technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched three new model of laptops with Intel's 11th generation processors.
With eye-catching designs and the genuine windows 11 operating system, the TAMARIND MX11 series laptops are equipped with Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors, 8GB RAM, high speed SSDs along with many other features, says a press release.
The Core i3 processor laptop has been priced at BDT 57,500 while the Core i5 BDT 71,500 and Core i7 processor prices BDT 84,500. The laptops can be purchased from all Walton Plaza, distributor showrooms, IT dealers and mobile dealer showrooms across the country. In addition, students can buy the laptops on special benefits along with installment and EMI facilities at all Walton Plaza.
According to Walton Computer department, 14 inches full HD IPS matte LED backlit display with 100% sRGB color gamut has been used in all three models resulting the experience of seeing clear and vivid pictures with no adverse effects on the eyes.
The laptops have 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM to ensure high speed which can be expanded up to 32 GB. For storage, the laptops have 512GB NVMe SSDs that can be increased up to 1 terabyte. Core i3 model laptop has Intel's Ultra HD graphics while Core i5 and Core i7 have Intel's Xe Irish graphics. LED illuminated keyboard will help users typing even in the low light environment.
The laptop has 4 cells smart lithium-ion battery pack which is capable of providing up to 8 hours power-backup with 65 watt fast charging adapter. Other features include 1 mega pixel HD camera for clear video calls, high definition audio, built-in array microphone, two 1.5 watt speakers, dual fan etc. Connectivity features include 1 thunderbolt 4 combo port, USB 3.2 Type C port, 2 USB 3.2 Type A port, six-in-one micro SD card reader, WiFi 6.0, bluetooth 5.2, two M.2 card slots, HDMI, audio jack and LAN port etc.
The laptops can be easily carried anywhere as they weigh only 1.4 kg each including battery. 324.9mm, 225mm and 17.6mm are respectively the width, depth and height of the laptops.
Customers will get 2 years after sales service from Walton service centers for the new series of laptops.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Mercantile Bank opens sub-branch at Khilgaon
Stocks on gaining streak, DSEX hits 7,105 point
ACS Textiles MD gets CIP status
United Airlines reports Q4 loss on latest Covid-19 drag
Emirates to again fly Boeing 777 to US as 5G rollout slowed
BD-India border trade thru Petrapole resumes
RMG exports rise by 24pc to non-traditional markets in 6 months


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
7 foreign tenders submitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft