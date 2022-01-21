Walton launches 11th generation laptops

Country's leading technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched three new model of laptops with Intel's 11th generation processors.

With eye-catching designs and the genuine windows 11 operating system, the TAMARIND MX11 series laptops are equipped with Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors, 8GB RAM, high speed SSDs along with many other features, says a press release.

The Core i3 processor laptop has been priced at BDT 57,500 while the Core i5 BDT 71,500 and Core i7 processor prices BDT 84,500. The laptops can be purchased from all Walton Plaza, distributor showrooms, IT dealers and mobile dealer showrooms across the country. In addition, students can buy the laptops on special benefits along with installment and EMI facilities at all Walton Plaza.

According to Walton Computer department, 14 inches full HD IPS matte LED backlit display with 100% sRGB color gamut has been used in all three models resulting the experience of seeing clear and vivid pictures with no adverse effects on the eyes.

The laptops have 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM to ensure high speed which can be expanded up to 32 GB. For storage, the laptops have 512GB NVMe SSDs that can be increased up to 1 terabyte. Core i3 model laptop has Intel's Ultra HD graphics while Core i5 and Core i7 have Intel's Xe Irish graphics. LED illuminated keyboard will help users typing even in the low light environment.

The laptop has 4 cells smart lithium-ion battery pack which is capable of providing up to 8 hours power-backup with 65 watt fast charging adapter. Other features include 1 mega pixel HD camera for clear video calls, high definition audio, built-in array microphone, two 1.5 watt speakers, dual fan etc. Connectivity features include 1 thunderbolt 4 combo port, USB 3.2 Type C port, 2 USB 3.2 Type A port, six-in-one micro SD card reader, WiFi 6.0, bluetooth 5.2, two M.2 card slots, HDMI, audio jack and LAN port etc.

The laptops can be easily carried anywhere as they weigh only 1.4 kg each including battery. 324.9mm, 225mm and 17.6mm are respectively the width, depth and height of the laptops.

Customers will get 2 years after sales service from Walton service centers for the new series of laptops.





