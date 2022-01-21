Video
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:46 AM
Singer consumers get 100pc discounts

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Singer consumers have been getting their purchased products for free by sending an SMS after buying products during this on-going "Singer New Year Carnival" campaign.
Under this campaign, buyers of the Refrigerators, Televisions, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Computers and Microwave Ovens from Singer Mega, Singer Plus and Singer Pro outlets are getting this opportunity just by sending SMS on 26969, says a press release.
So far, a total of 76 numbers of buyers have won free products during the first two weeks of the campaign that started from January 1, 2022.
With its new year campaign, the company is offering a chance for the consumers to upgrade their existing products with new ones. Singer is offering up to Taka 15,000/= discount under exchange offers on Refrigerators, up to Taka 6,000 discount on TVs, up to 3,000 Taka discount on Washing Machines, up to Taka 1,500 discount on Sewing Machines and up to Taka 2,000 discount on Microwave Ovens.
Besides, buyers of Refrigerators, TVs, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Sewing Machines and Microwave Ovens will get a Kitchen Appliances Discount Coupon against every purchase. This discount coupon will make them eligible to avail a 7.5% discount against purchase of Kitchen Appliances.
In addition to this, the new year campaign is offering a bundle offer under which customers will get a flat discount of 5% while purchasing at least 3 selected products together. The products are Refrigerators, TVs, Washing Machines, Sewing Machines and Microwave Ovens.


