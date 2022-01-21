

Grameen UNIQLO gives winter clothes to poor

Among them, blankets were distributed among 600 people in Panchagarh district, the northernmost and coldest region of the country, says a press release.

Besides, various kind of winter clothes such as flannel shirts, blankets, sweaters, cardigans, pants and various winter clothes were distributed among 600 helpless and homeless people in Dhaka. Project Unit was in collaboration with senior officials of Grameen UNIQLO and the management.

At the end of the distribution Grameen UNIQLO Managing Director Najmul Huq said: "Grameen UNIQLO is being run as a social business. As part of our commitment to society we are taking on different activities at different times. As a part of that we are distributing winter clothes among the helpless people. We will continue to do this in the future. "

Grameen UNIQLO, Japan and Asia's No. 01 clothing brand UNIQLO's Bangladeshi social business brand. Grameen UNIQLO was established in Bangladesh in 2011 and has been doing business since 2013 by opening outlets in various places. From the beginning, the organization has been involved in various activities for the development of the society.



















