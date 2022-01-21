35pc rebate on wedding related services for Robi Elites

Robi's customer loyalty program-'Robi Elite' is offering up to 35% discount on different wedding related services. The discounts can be availed by Robi Elites on wedding hall booking, wedding photography, videography, shopping, aesthetic salon and for many more services, says a press release.

Robi Elites can enjoy up to 30% discount for booking wedding venues like Emanuells Banquette Hall and Intraco Convention Hall. Customers can also enjoy a maximum of 35% discount for availing wedding photography and video shoot packages from Pin Point Photography and Bridal Harmony. The full details of wedding related discounts can be found on the following link (https://www.robi.com.bd/en/personal/offers/celebrate-the-wedding-season-with-special-elite-offers)

The loyalty program, Elite allows Robi to express its gratitude to the special group of customers who have been the staunchest supporters of the brand. Elite, as the innovative digital lifestyle-based loyalty program is hence curated with the aesthetics that makes it an exclusive community for the trend-setters of the digital society. Along with over 250 renowned partners from food, clothing, lifestyle, entertainment, healthcare and other industries, Robi Elite is partnering with various top digital services, so that customers can avail online based lucrative product and service offers.









