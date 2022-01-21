Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

35pc rebate on wedding related services for Robi Elites

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

Robi's customer loyalty program-'Robi Elite' is offering up to 35% discount on different wedding related services. The discounts can be availed by Robi Elites on wedding hall booking, wedding photography, videography, shopping, aesthetic salon and for many more services, says a press release.
Robi Elites can enjoy up to 30% discount for booking wedding venues like Emanuells Banquette Hall and Intraco Convention Hall. Customers can also enjoy a maximum of 35% discount for availing wedding photography and video shoot packages from Pin Point Photography and Bridal Harmony. The full details of wedding related discounts can be found on the following link (https://www.robi.com.bd/en/personal/offers/celebrate-the-wedding-season-with-special-elite-offers)
The loyalty program, Elite allows Robi to express its gratitude to the special group of customers who have been the staunchest supporters of the brand. Elite, as the innovative digital lifestyle-based loyalty program is hence curated with the aesthetics that makes it an exclusive community for the trend-setters of the digital society. Along with over 250 renowned partners from food, clothing, lifestyle, entertainment, healthcare and other industries, Robi Elite is partnering with various top digital services, so that customers can avail online based lucrative product and service offers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Mercantile Bank opens sub-branch at Khilgaon
Stocks on gaining streak, DSEX hits 7,105 point
ACS Textiles MD gets CIP status
United Airlines reports Q4 loss on latest Covid-19 drag
Emirates to again fly Boeing 777 to US as 5G rollout slowed
BD-India border trade thru Petrapole resumes
RMG exports rise by 24pc to non-traditional markets in 6 months


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
7 foreign tenders submitted
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft