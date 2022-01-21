China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

BEIJING, Jan 20: China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers.

Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021.

The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months.

The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.

It had reduced the LPR -- which guides how much interest commercial banks charge to corporate borrowers -- in December, for the first time in 20 months, as the economy was threatened by the real estate crisis and coronavirus flare-ups.

The launch of a regulatory drive last year to curb speculation and leverage had cut off avenues to crucially needed cash, sparking a crisis in the property sector.

But investors regained confidence amid expectations of regulatory easing with shares in Hong Kong-listed Agile Group up more than six percent and Country Garden climbing 7.4 percent.

Property developer bonds also surged Thursday on news of the rate cut, in what Bloomberg said was a record-breaking rally, highlighting the huge sums of money primed to flow into distressed securities if the property sector crackdown was eased.

Thursday's move comes after the world's second-biggest economy reported strong 8.1 percent growth in 2021, but with the first half of the year accounting for much of that growth. -AFP



















