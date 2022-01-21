Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation to buy six ships

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is going to procure six ships - two mother bulk carrier ships, two mother tankers and two mother product oil tankers - to meet the growing demand for transportation services.
BSC has already taken up a project to procure the six ships.
Managing Director (MD) of BSC Commodore Sumon Mahmod Sabbir disclosed this at a view exchange meeting with the journalists at the BSC headquarters in the port city on Tuesday.
The declaration came ahead of the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) of the corporation.
Commodore Sabbir said, "A shipping organisation like BSC should have at least 40 to 50 ships to meet the growing demand, but at present, BSC has only eight ships. And six of them - MV Banglar Joyjatra, MV Banglar Shomridhi, MV Banglar Orjon, Banglar Agrojatra, Banglar Agradut and Banglar Agrogot - were procured from China in 2018. Two other ships - Banglar Shourav and Banglar Joty - were procured in 1987 from Denmark."
He said the BSC earned over Tk 3.22 billion and spent over Tk 2.27 billion in 2020-21 fiscal year, posting a net profit of Tk 720 million during this period as against Tk 414 million in FY 2019-20.
The Board of Directors of BSC in a recent meeting has recommended a 12 per cent cash dividend for the shareholders, he added.
"Bangladesh is importing coal for Rampal, Pyra and Matharbari coal- based power plants. So, we need to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain of coal in the country. We have already planned to procure two mother bulk carriers in this regard. We also have a plan to procure at least 10 lighterage vessels for carrying the coal," he added.
The BSC Managing Director also said, "We have a plan to carry all crude oils for the Eastern Refinery Limited in the future. So, we have taken up a project to procure mother tankers. Besides, we will procure a mother oil tanker with 80,000 MT (metric tonnes) capacity for carrying diesel and jet fuels in the country." "Moreover, we have another plan to procure six LNG carriers by 2041," he added.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Mercantile Bank opens sub-branch at Khilgaon
Stocks on gaining streak, DSEX hits 7,105 point
ACS Textiles MD gets CIP status
United Airlines reports Q4 loss on latest Covid-19 drag
Emirates to again fly Boeing 777 to US as 5G rollout slowed
BD-India border trade thru Petrapole resumes
RMG exports rise by 24pc to non-traditional markets in 6 months


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
7 foreign tenders submitted
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft