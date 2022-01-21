Zaber Spinning Mills develops cotton-jute blended yarn

Zaber Spinning Mills Ltd. has successfully developed cotton-jute blended yarn in their factory which is used to make a fabric suitable for manufacturing home textile products. This development is the outcome of a project of Textile Talent Hunt 7th Season organized by 'Textile Today', report rmgBangladesh onThursday.

Textile Today partnered with Zaber Spinning Mills Ltd. and teamed up with transformation experts like technical expert, an industry supervisor, and an academic supervisor to carry out experimental trial.

The team worked extensively to develop the cotton-jute blended yarn with conventional technologies of the factory. The processes of combining these two types of fibres were not easy. As the cotton and jute have distinct properties blending these two fibres required various mechanical and chemical processes.

This blended yarn can be used to make value-added home textile products for export that are conventionally made from hemp or flax fibres.

"As the jute fibre has a similar property to linen, and the blended yarn shows good lustre and dye take up a property, it can be used to make value-added products as made with linen," Enamul Karim, Executive Director, Spinning Operation, Noman Group thinks. Sourcing good quality jute fibre from good plants is a big challenge, he said.

There are many products in the market which are made of cotton-hemp, cotton-flax, or cotton-linen blended yarns. But jute-cotton blended yarns are not that much available in the market. As jute is extensively produced in our country, successful commercial production of jute-cotton blended products can help us make more value-added products like home textiles, he said.

"As we have commercially developed sample fabrics from jute-cotton blended yarn, hope it will not be difficult for us to develop these products in bulk scale," Engr. Mohammad Shadekul Islam, technical expert of this project said. To make the jute fibre soft to be suitable for blending with cotton, it was taken through a softening process. In this project, the factory had developed a 70/30 and 80/20 ratio of cotton and jute fibres to make different combinations of yarns.

Maintaining the quality parameters of these sample blended yarns was a difficult job for the team as it had to be done in a manual process.

"The difficulties during these processes can be easily overcome in case of bulk production of the yarn during sample production as there were many challenges like fibre jamming, maintaining machine parameters, yarn breakage etc," experts said.

The transformation leaders were selected through lengthy process. They were selected through rigorous assessment. They were picked up through a set of exclusive training programs to enrich themselves.

Tanvir Hossain, one of the pioneering leaders from Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX). puts tremendous effort to bring a successful output from this project by solving out issues that hinder the commercial production of jute-cotton blended yarns.










