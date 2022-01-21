Video
Beximco gets license to produce anti-Covit oral medicine

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Correspondent

United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) has expanded its network of partnered generic manufacturers to include country's leading manufacturer and exporter of medicines Beximco Pharmaceuticals.
Under the partnership, the Company becomes one of the first Bangladeshi companies to be granted a sub-license by the MPP to produce molnupiravir, an oral drug for the treatment of COVID-19, originally developed by MSD, a trade name of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, USA, and in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, says a press release.
 Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral to treat symptomatic COVID-19, which received conditional marketing authorization in the UK from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency on 4 November 2021 and received Emergency Use Authorization in the US from the US Food and Drug Administration on 23 December 2021.
The sub-license agreement is a result of the voluntary licensing agreement signed by the MPP and MSD in October 2021 to facilitate affordable global access for molnupiravir. Under this agreement, MPP may sub-license the production of the drug to global generic drug manufacturers to ensure a steady supply in different regions of the world.
 Beximco Pharma will manufacture molnupiravir in Bangladesh and expects to start domestic distribution and export from the end of 2022, following successful technology transfer and manufacturing regulatory approvals, under license from MPP. The Company will continue to sell its own generic version of molnupiravir (Emorivir), as announced on 9 November 2021, under the World Trade Organization's Least Developed Country (LDC) waiver in the meantime.
 Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP, said: "We are delighted to have been granted a sub-license to produce molupiravir by the Medicines Patent Pool."


