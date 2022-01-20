UK asked to probe Indian officials over Kashmir 'war crimes'

LONDON, Jan 19: A London-based law firm has filed an application with British police seeking the arrest of India's army chief and a senior Indian government official over their alleged roles in war crimes in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Law firm Stoke White said it submitted extensive evidence to the Metropolitan Police's War Crimes Unit on Tuesday, documenting how Indian forces headed by General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah were responsible for the torture, kidnapping and killing of activists, journalists and civilians - particularly Muslim - in the region.

Based on more than 2,000 testimonies taken between 2020 and 2021, the report also accused eight unnamed senior Indian military officials of direct involvement in war crimes and torture in Kashmir. The law firm's investigation suggested that the abuse has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. It also included details about the arrest of Khurram Parvez, the region's most prominent rights activist, by India's counterterrorism authorities last year.

The request to London police was made under the principle of "universal jurisdiction", which gives countries the authority to prosecute individuals accused of crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world. -REUTERS