Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:30 PM
Merkel turns down UN job offer

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

BERLIN, Jan 19: Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has turned down the offer of a job at the United Nations, her office said on Wednesday, a month after she stepped down as Europe's most powerful politician after 16 years at the helm.
Merkel, 67, called UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last week to thank him for the job he had offered her in a letter and to tell him she would not accept it, the office said, without elaborating. Guterres had offered Merkel the chair of a high-level U.N. advisory body on global public goods, one of his flagship reform projects. It will focus on issues including the ozone layer, vaccines and outer space debris.    -REUTERS


