Choose 'peaceful path' on Ukraine

Blinken urges Putin; US warns Russia poised to attack 'at any point' KYIV, Jan 19: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, as he visited Kyiv to show support before crunch talks with Russia later this week.

In Ukraine, in advance of talks with European allies in Berlin and his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday, Blinken urged Putin to dispel fears he is planning an invasion of his pro-Western neighbour. "I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that's going to be President Putin's decision," Blinken said at the US embassy after he landed in the Ukrainian capital.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, tensions between Moscow and the West have reached a post-Cold War high and there are growing fears of a major conflict in Eastern Europe. Moscow insists it has no plans to invade, but is demanding wide-ranging security guarantees -- including a ban on Ukraine ever joining NATO -- in exchange for deescalation.

Blinken's arrival Wednesday in Europe upped the diplomatic stakes, and after Kyiv he was headed to Berlin for four-way talks with Britain, France and Germany to seek Western unity, and finally to Geneva on Friday for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

US officials upped the threat level, saying that the slow-brewing crisis was reaching a dangerous new stage. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "I would say that's more stark than we have been."

In an ominous new development, a senior State Department official said there is concern that draft constitutional reforms in Belarus, an authoritarian state closely allied to Moscow, could allow deployment of Russian nuclear weapons. This came as Russian troops poured into the country for what were said to be training exercises but at levels that the US official said were far "beyond normal."

Russia insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine, where in 2014 it already seized one province and backed separatist rebels in another region. However, Moscow's build-up of offensive weaponry and troops leaves little doubt that at least a potential assault is being prepared as a way to back the Kremlin's broader aim of preventing pro-Western Ukraine from leaving the Russian sphere of influence. -AFP









