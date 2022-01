Kosovo Serbs swim in the cold water of the Gazivoda lake











Kosovo Serbs swim in the cold water of the Gazivoda lake as part of the traditional Epiphany swimming competition, near the town of Zubin Potok, in northern Mitrovica, on January 19, 2022. According to a popular belief, the first man to pick up the cross, thrown on Epiphany day into the water by an Eastern Orthodox priest, will be healthy throughout the New Year. photo : AFP