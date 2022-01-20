Industrialists oppose increase in gas price

Industrialists have opposed the initiative of raising gas price proposal made by gas transmission, production and distribution companies.

The proposals have already been submitted to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

At the first meeting of the FBCCI's Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Utilities in the FBCCI office on Wednesday (January 19th), the industrialist expressed concern over the move to increase

gas prices and raised their voice against the move to increase gas prices.

During the meeting, FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said China and India would continue to operate coal-fired power plants for another 20 years to sustain economic growth.

In the interest of industrial development in Bangladesh too, the government should take initiative to ensure the best use of the coal stored in the country.

He emphasized the need for starting gas exploration activities on a large scale. He said if Bapex could not do it alone, it should speed up the digging of exploration wells in a joint venture with the private sector.

Abul Kashem Khan, Director-In-Charge of the Standing Committee and Director of the FBCCI, said the country was growing import-dependent in the energy sector, which was not safe for the future.

It is important to harness domestic resources to ensure long-term energy security and sustain industrialization. He favored power generation by extracting coal.

FBCCI Director Nasser said the country's traders are being deprived of the benefits of power generation due to extreme mismanagement in the distribution system.

The members of the committee demanded one-stop solution to increase solar power generation, installation of solar panels in uncultivated lands of chars, government initiatives for research and development activities and undertaking power generation projects from waste and rice husks.

The meeting was chaired by Humayun Rashid, Chairman of the Standing Committee and MD and CEO of Energypack Power Generation Limited.

He said the security of the country's energy sector would be disrupted if coordination between domestic and foreign sources in the power and energy sector was not ensured.

Co-chairman of the committee was also present at the meeting, among others. Salauddin Yusuf, Mohammad Ali Deen, Nazmul Haque and FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzal Haque

They say rising gas prices will also increase production costs, which will reduce the industry's competitiveness in the persisting pandemic and the economy will be disrupted.