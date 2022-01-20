BD remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM

Bangladesh and the USA discussed ways and means for cooperation between two countries in the human rights arena, including through arranging training programme.

Both the countries have also discussed ways and means to further enhance the existing excellent bilateral relations between two friendly nations on Wednesday while the departing US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller made a farewell call on Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen at his office, according to a Foreign Ministry release.

During the meeting, Momen thanked the US Ambassador for his proactive works in Bangladesh during his tenure. He specifically mentioned the

vaccine support Bangladesh has received from the United States.

Foreign Minister Momen also briefed Ambassador Miller on the ongoing Union Parishad elections as well as the City Corporation elections in Narayanganj, underscoring the free and fair nature of the elections and high voter turnout. He also stated that Bangladesh would remain open to foreign observers in the next parliamentary elections.

The US Ambassador, stating that his tenure in Bangladesh has been the best one in his career due to the warm hospitality he has received from the government and the people here, thanked Foreign Minister Momen and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for all cooperation and support rendered to him. He reiterated the United State's strong support for the Rohingya issue not only through humanitarian assistance but also for political settlement through repatriation, the release said.

Mentionable that Bangladesh has so far received 28 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the US under the COVAX programme, and would get more in near future. He also appreciated the two country's close engagements in the climate change issue, and recalled with pleasure the visit of US Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry's visit to Bangladesh in April 2021. Noting that due to the pandemic situation many in-person interactions between the two governments could not take place, both sides expressed optimism that a series of dialogues and visits would take place in coming months. Bangladesh Foreign Minister thanked the US Ambassador for facilitating his visit to Washington DC in February 2021, the first visit of any Foreign Minister to the US capital after the assumption of the office by the Biden administration; as well as for facilitating official visits of Bangladesh Armed Forces Service Chiefs to the United States in 2021.





