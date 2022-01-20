Three owners rejected bail

Seven persons including three owners of MV Abhijan-10 where a massive fire broke out in the Sugandha River at Jhalakathi causing at least 50 deaths were rejected by a Special Court in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Judge Joynab Begum of Special Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka's

Marine Court passed the order after hearing on a bail prayer.

The three owners whose bail prayer was rejected are Md Hamjalal Sheikh, 55, Md Shamim Ahmed, 43, and Md Rasel Ahmed, 43.

The other accused are Master Md Riyaz Sikder, Driver Masum Billah, Second Master Khalilur Rahman and Second Abul Kalam.

On December 23, a massive fire broke out in the engine room of MV Abhijan-10 launch in the Sugandha River near Jhalakathi Sadar upazila causing at least 50 deaths.

The vessel was carrying around 800 passengers when it had a maximum capacity of 420.

Earlier, the court issued arrest warrants against eight people, including four owners of the launch, after Md Shafiqul Islam, Chief Inspector of Department of Shipping, filed the case a day after the incident.







