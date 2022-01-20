Corona vaccination for transport workers begins



A transport worker takes corona vaccine dose at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in the capital. (R) A health worker takes throat swab sample of a corona suspect at the Mugda Medical College Hospital in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

This programme will be adopted all over the country soon. A special inoculation programme for transport workers was held at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal on Wednesday.

As coronavirus cases surge across the country, the government has instructed all transport workers to keep their vaccination certificates with them during their working hours.

Hawlader was the first to receive the vaccine at 9:50am in the presence of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) officials.

At the makeshift vaccine centre, about 100 workers gathered. The government launched this special Covid-19 vaccination drive in the capital for road transport workers, many of whom were still unvaccinated.

The drive started from Mohakhali Bus Terminal and will be gradually expanded to Sayedabad, Gabtoli and Phulbaria terminals.

The Cabinet Division in a circular on January 10 directed that only vaccinated transport workers would be allowed to operate vehicles and that all public transport would have to operate at half capacity to curb Covid-19 transmission.









