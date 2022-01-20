Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Corona vaccination for transport workers begins

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Staff Correspondent

A transport worker takes corona vaccine dose at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in the capital. (R) A health worker takes throat swab sample of a corona suspect at the Mugda Medical College Hospital in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A transport worker takes corona vaccine dose at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in the capital. (R) A health worker takes throat swab sample of a corona suspect at the Mugda Medical College Hospital in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Coronavirus vaccination programme for transport workers has started in the capital.
This programme will be adopted all over the country soon. A special inoculation programme for transport workers was held at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal on Wednesday.
As coronavirus cases surge across the country, the government has instructed all transport workers to keep their vaccination certificates with them during their working hours.
Transport worker Raju
Hawlader was the first to receive the vaccine at 9:50am in the presence of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) officials.
At the makeshift vaccine centre, about 100 workers gathered. The government launched this special Covid-19 vaccination drive in the capital for road transport workers, many of whom were still unvaccinated.
The drive started from Mohakhali Bus Terminal and will be gradually expanded to Sayedabad, Gabtoli and Phulbaria terminals.
The Cabinet Division in a circular on January 10 directed that only vaccinated transport workers would be allowed to operate vehicles and that all public transport would have to operate at half capacity to curb Covid-19 transmission.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Industrialists oppose increase in gas price
Blinken sends Momen New Year’s greeting
BD remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
Govt to launch UBID for stable e-commerce sector  
Three owners rejected bail
Corona vaccination for transport workers begins
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain passes away
Death toll rises to 50


Latest News
Bangladeshi-American Nusrat Jahan to be 1st Muslim federal judge
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft