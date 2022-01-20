Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain passes away

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain passes away

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain passes away

Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers, detective fiction and adventure novels, and creator of beloved international espionage agent Masud Rana, has died at the age of 85.
He died while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital, according to a Facebook post from his daughter-in-law Masuma Maimura.
Hussain was hospitalized several times after he was diagnosed with prostrate
cancer last October.
"It came to an end with a brain stroke and heart attack," Maimura wrote. "He had been on life support since Jan 10. Now, he has left us for good."
Hussain's body will be stored at the BIRDEM hospital on Wednesday and will be taken to his Segunbagicha home on Thursday morning, his cousin Qazi Rawnak Hussain told bdnews24.com. Later, he will be buried next to his mother at the Banani Graveyard after Asr prayers. He was simultaneously a translator, publisher, screenwriter and singer. But Hussain was best known as the writer of Masud Rana novels.
Hussain is the son of Prof Qazi Motahar Hossain. He is survived by two sons and a daughter. His wife Farida Yasmin died before him. She was the sister of famous musician Sabina Yasmin Farida.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Industrialists oppose increase in gas price
Blinken sends Momen New Year’s greeting
BD remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
Govt to launch UBID for stable e-commerce sector  
Three owners rejected bail
Corona vaccination for transport workers begins
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain passes away
Death toll rises to 50


Latest News
Bangladeshi-American Nusrat Jahan to be 1st Muslim federal judge
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft