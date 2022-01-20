Death toll rises to 50

The death toll from the deadly Jhalakathi launch fire rose to 50 with another victim succumbing to her injuries at a hospital on Tuesday night.

Manika Rani Haldar, an assistant teacher at Gagan Memorial High School, died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Manika, who suffered 30% burns and was on life support in the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National

Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, passed away around 9.30pm, said Resident Surgeon Dr SM Ayub Hossain.

The death toll reached 49 on January 3 with the death of another person, a 38-year-old man, at the institute.

The fire broke out in the Barguna-bound launch carrying some 800 passengers from Dhaka, in the Sugandha river in Jhalakathi on December 24.

On December 26, the chief inspector of the Department of Shipping, Shafiqur Rahman, filed a case against eight people, including four co-owners of the launch, under the Marine Act with the Marine Court.











