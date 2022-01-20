DCs asked to stem smuggling of fertilizer, fuel, raw hides

The Deputy Commissioners (DC) across the country have been asked to ensure maintaining health guidelines properly in the districts as well as in the government offices considering the rapid spread of Omicron variant of the Coronavirus like the previous two years.

They were also asked to monitor the market price of edible oil and other essential commodities, Open Market Sale (OMS) of rice programme of the government and smuggling of fertiliser, fuels and raw-hides of the sacrificial animals during the period of Holy Eid-ul Azha.

The instructions were given in the working sessions of the second day of the ongoing 'Deputy Commissioners (DC) Conference' which began in the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Tuesday. The three-day conference will conclude today.

On the second day of the conference, the issues of food and agriculture, industry and commerce, environment and forest, public administration, expatriate welfare, civil aviation and tourism, jute and textile, local government, rural development and cooperatives, labour and employment and Chattogram Hill Tracts were discussed in separate sessions.

Later, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique also exchanged views with the DCs joining virtually from their offices.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Prime Minister's Private Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Local Government Minister Tajul Islam, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed, CHT Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushoi Singh, Jute and Textile Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Environment and Forest Minister Md. Sahab Uddin, State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian briefed the DCs on their respective issues.

Though State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain was supposed to brief his Ministry issues, he couldn't join the conference due to Covid-19 infection. Instead of the State Minister, Senior Secretary to the Public Administration KM Ali Azam briefed their issues.

After the meeting, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told journalists that the Open Market Sale (OMS) of rice and flour will begin at upazila level from Thursday.

He instructed the DCs to monitor the activities of the OMS programme properly, so that people can get the benefits of the food-friendly programme and none of the dealers can misuse the facilities the government allocated for the poor and ultra poor people.

He said rice would be sold at Tk 30 per kg and flour at Tk 18 per kg through 1,776 dealers. However, the government has imported this rice at Tk 36 to Tk 37 per kg, he added.

"Stock of rice in the public godowns is the largest ever. There is no rotten rice in the godowns. The people will be able to consume quality rice being given in the OMS programme," he said, adding that instructions have been given to ensure proper operation of the OMS.

Monitoring teams have been formed in the ministries and departments and instructions have been given to form teams at district and upazila level, he said.

In addition, instructions have been given to conduct mobile courts to identify illegal hoarders and to impose fines, the Minister added.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque told journalists after the meeting that the DCs have been asked to prevent collection of extortion from the agri-products carrying truck on the routes.

"We usually find out the amount of extortion the truck drivers give while carrying the agri-products. We are trying to prevent the extortion which causes price hike of the products. We have sought necessary cooperation from the DCs to prevent it," he added.

He said that the DCs agreed to take the responsibility of preventing extortion from the trucks.

He also informed the DCs that the government has taken steps to establish an international quality laboratory in the country which will certify the agriculture products for exporting to different countries. To establish the lab, two acres of land has been allotted in Purbachal area. A packaging house will also be established near the lab.

Amid a sharp rise in the price of rice, Razzaque hoped that the price of the staple food grain will be stabilised soon. The Food Ministry currently has the highest amount of food stock of 20 lakh and OMS of rice at upazila level will start from Thursday.

Meanwhile, new rice will hit the market in April. As a result, rice prices will soon be stable and normal, he said.

Explaining the reasons behind the rise in the rice prices, the Razzaque said recently the price of rice has been somewhat volatile and upward in the country. "Food prices have also risen sharply in the international market. Wheat price, which was US$230 to $80 per tonne, has risen to $450."

"In the fiscal year 2020-21, a total of 48 lakh tonnes of wheat were imported, but only 16 lakh tonnes were imported till January in this fiscal year. Wheat imports are declining due to rising prices. As a result, price of flour is higher than that of rice, but the price of flour was always lower than that of rice," he said.

Besides, there are 10 lakh Rohingyas in the country and 22 to 24 lakh new faces are being added every year, he continued.

Apart from that, some of the rice is also being used as animal feed, he said. "With these, the demand and consumption of rice have increased. However, there is no food crisis in the country at the moment and nor will there be in the future."

The Minister, however, questioned, "Why should the price of the crop which farmers sell at Tk 15 per kg at the field level become Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg when it comes to Dhaka?"

"There are middlemen all over the world, but why is there such a difference in price? There are many unforeseen costs involved in transportation, including extortion."

He said deputy commissioners, cabinet division and agriculture ministry will jointly conduct a study to find out the cost of a track from the field stage to reach Dhaka.

Then, action will be taken nationally to resolve the issues raised through the study, he added.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told journalists after joining the conference that the DCs were asked to ensure sale of edible oil and other necessary commodities with the price the government will fix after analyzing the market.

"If we don't adjust the edible oil price reviewing the international market, importers will stop opening letter of credit (LC) before Ramadan. It would impact the market badly and crisis will be created. Sitting with the producers, we will adjust its price by February 6 or 7," he added.

Jute and Textile Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi asked the DCs to operate at least a drive in every district against the plastic products during his session.

Senior Secretary to the Public Administration KM Ali Azam asked the DCs to work cautiously during the increase of the Covid-19 infection and ensure maintaining the health guidelines in their respective districts, so that people abide by the hygiene rules.









