Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

School feeding project extended for six months

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has extended the school food programme for children in poor communities for another six months (January-June).
After the project's duration ended in December of last year, the ministry has recently written a letter to the Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education requesting that the project's activities be restarted.
The ministry also
requested the Directorate of Primary Education's Director General to present a detailed action plan for a new initiative within a month.
Professor Emeritus of Brac University Dr Manzoor Ahmed welcomed the initiative of the ministry saying that the project is more necessary now than the previous times.
The government should continue the project on a large scale to check the dropout rate and maintain the health of the children, he added.
In 2002, a larger school feeding programme was launched for flood-affected families in Jashore as an emergency response.
In 2010, with the assistance of the World Food Programme, the programme was initiated at the national level and continued until 2014. From 2014 to 2021, the project was extended multiple times.
The Primary and Mass Education Ministry spent Tk4, 991 crore on the feeding programme from 2010 to 2021.
About 5 crore students have benefited from the school feeding programme since 1990, said a ministry source.
Children used to get cooked meals in 14 upazilas while kids elsewhere used to get vitamin-enriched biscuits weighing 75 grams.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Industrialists oppose increase in gas price
Blinken sends Momen New Year’s greeting
BD remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
Govt to launch UBID for stable e-commerce sector  
Three owners rejected bail
Corona vaccination for transport workers begins
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain passes away
Death toll rises to 50


Latest News
Bangladeshi-American Nusrat Jahan to be 1st Muslim federal judge
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft