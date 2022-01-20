School feeding project extended for six months

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has extended the school food programme for children in poor communities for another six months (January-June).

After the project's duration ended in December of last year, the ministry has recently written a letter to the Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education requesting that the project's activities be restarted.

The ministry also

requested the Directorate of Primary Education's Director General to present a detailed action plan for a new initiative within a month.

Professor Emeritus of Brac University Dr Manzoor Ahmed welcomed the initiative of the ministry saying that the project is more necessary now than the previous times.

The government should continue the project on a large scale to check the dropout rate and maintain the health of the children, he added.

In 2002, a larger school feeding programme was launched for flood-affected families in Jashore as an emergency response.

In 2010, with the assistance of the World Food Programme, the programme was initiated at the national level and continued until 2014. From 2014 to 2021, the project was extended multiple times.

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry spent Tk4, 991 crore on the feeding programme from 2010 to 2021.

About 5 crore students have benefited from the school feeding programme since 1990, said a ministry source.

Children used to get cooked meals in 14 upazilas while kids elsewhere used to get vitamin-enriched biscuits weighing 75 grams.





