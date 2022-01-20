Video
Bangladesh Academy of Sciences-FSIBL Science Olympiad logo unveiling ceremony held

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

  
Bangladesh Academy of Sciences-FSIBL Science Olympiad logo unveiling ceremony held

Bangladesh Academy of Sciences-FSIBL Science Olympiad logo unveiling ceremony held

The Logo unveiling ceremony of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences-First Security Islami Bank (FSIBL) Science Olympiad-2022 held on Tuesday, says a press release.
The ultimate goal of Science Olympiad is to develop the students science based knowledge and motivate them towards science study.
The preliminary selection round called Divisional Olympiads will be held on January 21, 2022 in 28 centers of 8 divisions of the country and the selected candidates will be invited in the final round to be held on February 04, 2022 at Curzon Hall of Dhaka University.
Professor Dr. Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Fellow of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences and Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council presided over the logo unveiling program and Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Ltd. was present as chief guest in the program.  
Among others, Dr. M A Mazed, Director, Bangladesh Academy of Sciences,  Abdul Aziz and  Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s),  Md. Zahurul Haque and  Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) of First Security Islami Bank Ltd.,  Monjur Ahmed, Chief of Operations, Nexus Television,  Abdul Gaffar, Co-editor of Biggan Chinta magazine along with officials of organizer, sponsor and media partners were also present in the logo unveiling program.



