Banking Event

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation along with Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director of Jamuna Bank, Md. Sirajul Islam Varosha Jamuna Bank Director, Gazaria Upazila Chairman Md. Amirul Islam, senior officials and local elites attend at a medical camp organised by Jamuna Bank Foundation held at Gazaria Government Pilot Model High School, Gazaria, Munshigonj recently. 3,842 patients were treated at the medical camp with free medicines and 256 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery. Blankets were also distributed among cold stricken people.