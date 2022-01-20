

MTB Foundation signs deal with UCEP Bangladesh

Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director, UCEP Bangladesh and Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer (Acting), MTB Foundation signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director and GCRO and Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB).

Didarul Anam Chowdhury, Director, Programme and Innovations, Md. Iqbal Hossain, Director, People and Operations, Nazmun Nahar, Director, Finance & Compliance, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Director, Programme & Innovations and Md. Shahariar Alam, Deputy Director, Resource Mobilization, UCEP Bangladesh and other officials from both of the organizations were present at the ceremony.

Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director, UCEP Bangladesh mentioned that UCEP Bangladesh provides technical and life skills education support to the underprivileged children and youth to better equip them as global citizens for the 21st century with resilience to address the changing demand. This EDUCIB Model has been adopted by UCEP based on the Government's priority agenda on technical education. UCEP expresses sincere gratitude to MTB Foundation for their support and trust on the initiative.

Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer (Acting), MTB Foundation said, "Education for the underprivileged has always been a priority sector for MTB Foundation. Through this significant partnership with UCEP, MTB Foundation aims to provide general and technical education to 250 students from grades VI to X of the UCEP-MTB Foundation Johara Samad Technical School. We are hopeful that this affiliation will result in a decrease in the number of students dropping out."





