Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

MTB Foundation signs deal with UCEP Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

MTB Foundation signs deal with UCEP Bangladesh

MTB Foundation signs deal with UCEP Bangladesh

MTB Foundation has recently signed an agreement with UCEP Bangladesh to support the implementation of 'Expanded Education Opportunity for Underprivileged Children in Bangladesh (EDUCIB)' model in one of UCEP's Technical Schools, UCEP-MTB Foundation Johara Samad Technical School located in Khulna, says a press release.
Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director, UCEP Bangladesh and Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer (Acting), MTB Foundation signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director and GCRO and Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB).
Didarul Anam Chowdhury, Director, Programme and Innovations, Md. Iqbal Hossain, Director, People and Operations, Nazmun Nahar, Director, Finance & Compliance, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Director, Programme & Innovations and Md. Shahariar Alam, Deputy Director, Resource Mobilization, UCEP Bangladesh and other officials from both of the organizations were present at the ceremony.
Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director, UCEP Bangladesh mentioned that UCEP Bangladesh provides technical and life skills education support to the underprivileged children and youth to better equip them as global citizens for the 21st century with resilience to address the changing demand. This EDUCIB Model has been adopted by UCEP based on the Government's priority agenda on technical education. UCEP expresses sincere gratitude to MTB Foundation for their support and trust on the initiative.
Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer (Acting), MTB Foundation said, "Education for the underprivileged has always been a priority sector for MTB Foundation. Through this significant partnership with UCEP, MTB Foundation aims to provide general and technical education to 250 students from grades VI to X of the UCEP-MTB Foundation Johara Samad Technical School. We are hopeful that this affiliation will result in a decrease in the number of students dropping out."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Academy of Sciences-FSIBL Science Olympiad logo unveiling ceremony held
Banking Event
MTB Foundation signs deal with UCEP Bangladesh
Jazeera Airways launches Kuwait City - Ctg flights on Jan 23
Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link
Bangladesh hailed for reducing poverty
Bashundhara Gold Refinery to be funded by six banks
Stocks edge up despite virus worries


Latest News
Bangladeshi-American Nusrat Jahan to be 1st Muslim federal judge
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft