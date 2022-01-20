Jazeera Airways launches Kuwait City - Ctg flights on Jan 23

Jan 19: Jazeera Airways, a low-cost airline in Kuwait operating regionally and internationally, announced the launch of a new service commencing Jan. 23, between Kuwait and Bangladesh with three weekly direct flights to the coastal city of Chattogram, formerly known as Chittagong.

The service is the second for the airline to Bangladesh following the launch of Dhaka in October 2020, serving over 200,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait and connecting to more across the GCC region. -Aviation Pros Jazeera Airways CEO Rohit Ramachandran said, "Jazeera Airways continues to expand its footprint in the Asian continent with its second service to Bangladesh. Following the launch of flights to Dhaka in 2020 our new flights to Chattogram will serve the large community of Bangladeshis working in Kuwait and connecting with other Gulf countries, with very competitive fares, through our Terminal 5 in Kuwait."

Flights will leave from Kuwait on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday at 21:35 p.m. and arrive in Chattogram at 2:45 a.m.

Flights will leave from Chattogram on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3:45 a.m. and arrive in Kuwait at 10:35 a.m.

Passengers should review COVID-19 regulations before booking to ensure compliance with local regulations on vaccination and PCR test certificates. -Aviator

















