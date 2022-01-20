Video
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:27 PM
Home Business

Bashundhara Gold Refinery to be funded by six banks

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

Six banks have initiated a process to finance the country's first-ever gold refinery to be set up by Bashundhara Group on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka.
Under the initiative, the six would finance Tk 4,300 crore to Bashundhara Gold Refinery, a concern of Bashundhara Group, banking sources said.
Of the total fund requirement of Tk 5,790 crore to set up the gold refinery, Bashundhara Group would arrange the remaining Tk 1,490 crore from its own sources.
Banking sources said state-owned Agrani Bank would be lead arranger of the syndicated loan. The other banks such as state-owned Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank and Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) and EXIM Bank will make individual contribution.
Agrani Bank managing director and chief executive officer Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam told The Daily Observer on Wednesday, 'I do not think there is any risk considering the country's complete dependency on imported gold.'
'The country's annual gold market size is above Tk 50,000 crore,' he said, adding that the installation of a gold refinery would help contain the country's foreign currency spending on gold import.
Besides, successful installation of a gold refinery would enable Bangladesh to export gold in future, Shams-Ul said. Of the Tk 4,300 crore syndicated loan to set up the refinery, Agrani Bank would finance Tk 950 crore, he said.
Sonali Bank and Janata Bank are expected to provide Tk 1,000 crore in loans each for the refinery, Rupali Bank Tk 500 crore, BDBL Tk 250 crore and EXIM Bank Tk 600 crore.
In July 2021, Bangladesh Bank issued guidelines on issuing enlistment to gold refinery companies to import raw gold ore or semi-refined gold ore. Under the guidelines, the central bank authorised Bashundhara Group to import raw gold ore or semi-refined gold ore.
Prior to BB's approval, Bashundhara secured the commerce ministry's approval to set up the  gold refinery plant in the country. The central bank for the first time in 2019 issued gold import licenses to 18 entities with a view to bringing an end to grey market-dependent gold business in the country.


