Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:27 PM
Stocks edge up despite virus worries

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Stocks edged up on Wednesday as investors continued to take fresh stakes on Wednesday amid rising Covid infections slightly rising the indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
Following the previous day's mixed trend at the DSE the market opened on a positive note and the upward trend sustained until the end of the session amid modest volatility.
DSEX, the prime index of the DES rose up by 33.72 points or 0.48 per cent to 7,089. DSEX added about 93 points in the past five trading days. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, added 18.35 points to 2,617 and the Shariah Index (DSES) gained 2.58 points to 1,509 at the close of the trding
Turnover stood at Tk 17.35 billion, which was 1.34 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 17.12 billion.
Losers and gainers remained almost the same, as out of 379 issues traded, 170 declined, 169 advanced and 40 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
The CSW with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 92 points to 20,751 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) soared 55 points to 12,465.
Of the issues traded, 133 advanced, 131 declined and 42 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port-city bourse traded 12.86 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 395 million.


