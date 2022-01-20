Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shajgoj launches makeup brand Revlon in BD

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Shajgoj launches makeup brand Revlon in BD

Shajgoj launches makeup brand Revlon in BD

Bangladesh's top beauty e-commerce platform Shajgoj added legendary makeup brand Revlon in its strong international portfolio. The brand was launched in an event attended by high officials of Shajgoj and Revlon last week, a press release from Shajgoj said.
Speaking at the event Revlon representative Amit Kumar Guha said making Shajgoj exclusive partner will help Revlon reach Bangladeshi users of the globally renowned make up brand, says a press release.
"We couldn't be happier to have Shajgoj as an exclusive partner to serve Bangladeshi women with our iconic brand Revlon. We also considered Shajgoj because they have the capability to deliver true omnichannel (online and offline) experience to the customers," said Amit Kumar Guha, who is the Head of Sales and Marketing of Bangladesh Beauty Products Private Limited, which represents Revlon.
Shajgoj's head of business development Farhana Preeti said Revlon being officially available in Bangladesh is like a dream coming true for makeup users.
"When we think classic and elegant in makeup, Revlon is the first name that comes to mind. Like many women in Bangladesh, Revlon was the first lipstick I purchased from abroad. This is like a dream come true for me and I believe for all of our customers: Being able to buy authentic Revlon products from a reputed beauty product platform like Shajgoj," Preeti said.  Shajgoj is also working to bring more world class makeup and personal care brands on its platform, she further added.
CFO Kamal Gupta, Mahi Alam from Revlon, and Muotasim Reza from Shajgoj among others were present at the launching event.  
Shajgoj has a portfolio of over 400 local and international brands across makeup, skincare, haircare and wellness. According Shajgoj, the platform currently delivers a staggering 180,000-odd orders monthly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Academy of Sciences-FSIBL Science Olympiad logo unveiling ceremony held
Banking Event
MTB Foundation signs deal with UCEP Bangladesh
Jazeera Airways launches Kuwait City - Ctg flights on Jan 23
Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link
Bangladesh hailed for reducing poverty
Bashundhara Gold Refinery to be funded by six banks
Stocks edge up despite virus worries


Latest News
Bangladeshi-American Nusrat Jahan to be 1st Muslim federal judge
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft