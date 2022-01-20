Walton, BUET to jointly work on research, innovation



BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder and Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman S M Rezaul Alam sign a MoU at the BUET on Tuesday last.

In this regard, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited and BUET signed a MoU while Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC signed another MoU with the Research and Innovation Centre for Science and Engineering (RISE) of BUET at the Council Building of BUET on Tuesday last.

On behalf of their respective organisations, BUET's Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder and Walton Digi-Tech's Chairman S M Rezaul Alam inked a MoU while Walton Hi-Tech's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed and RISE's Director Prof. Dr. Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder signed the another MoU.

Among others, Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Digi-Tech's DMD Liakat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Research and Innovation's Head Engineer Tapash Kumer Mojumder, Senior Executive Director Md. Sirajul Islam and Executive Director Krishnananda Bairagi also attended the programme.

At the event, Walton handed over the research project to BUET and also provided scholarship money, laptops and desktop computer for the students.

Earlier last year, four engineering universities individually signed memorandum of understandings with Walton to jointly work on research and development of the domestically produced hi-tech product's technologies. These universities are: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Islamic University of Technology (IUT) and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

Addressing the event Tuesday last, BUET VC Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder said: 'Our students are very rich in innovative talents. But due to the lack of adequate research opportunities within the country, they are moving out of the country. Now today's industry-academy based collaboration has paved the way for them to work on research and innovation at Walton. All of our contribution will further boost up the domestic industry. In future, the 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged products will conquer the world. And, the local engineers will be proud to be able to work in a local company like Walton.'

He also added, 'BUET is working as a partner in the development of local industries. We have been advising the government on giving priority to the domestic products. I will try to contribute more in providing policy support to the domestic industry.'

Walton Digi-Tech's Chairman S M Rezaul Alam said: 'Our engineers are very talented, which have to be used. The country as well as the local industrialization will further move ahead swiftly if we make the best use of our resources.'

Walton Hi-Tech's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed said: "Our goal is to represent Bangladesh in the world by turning Walton into a top brand. Achieving that goal will be easier when the country's talented engineers utilize the huge opportunities for research and innovation we have. That is why Walton has taken initiative to work jointly with the engineering universities."







