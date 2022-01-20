With successful 2021, Likee steps into new year

Popular short video creation and sharing app Likee has begun the new year with a significant number of milestones achieved in 2021 in terms of creator ecosystem, content categories, platform's new features, user activity, and brand collaboration.

Likee has played a significant role in the optimization of the creators' ecosystem in 2021. In the last year, Likee launched abundant creators' recruitment and talent show programs around the world and attracted more than 10K new creators to join the platform successfully, says a press release.

Likee Bangladesh sent two top creators, Nusan and Marjia Mimi, to participate in the competition '2020 Bangladeshi Digital Award' held in 2021, where both of them won the 'Best Content Creator' award. In the first half-year of 2021, Likee held the Likee Star Idol Series to find out the most talented content creators in Indonesia.

The programme succeeded in bringing the singing-talented creator Ihsan Tarore back to perform on "Indonesian Idol," one of the most famous talents show in Indonesia. Also, Likee formed a girl band, DREAMGIRLS, helping them produce a Single song with an MV, which gained a viewership of more than 15 million. In Pakistan, the "Likee Team" contest was kicked off in 2021, wherein 68% of Likee verified outstanding creators contributed to creating 140K high-quality video content. To shed light on the efforts of these creators and to acknowledge their hard work, Likee granted them an opportunity to appear on the primetime television GNN, which signified the official debut of the winning "Team Saifu."

Likee has turned into a platform for diversified content, and the users can now enjoy content in almost 20 categories, including comedy, sports, gaming, fashion, music, pet, and foodies. To that end, Likee keeps organizing interesting campaigns for the users. Collaborating with "10 Minute School", a local well-known educational institute with a good reputation, Likee Bangladesh launched the "Knowledge Month" campaign in 2021.















