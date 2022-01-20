

Square brings Smart Glucometer to market

Jayant Saha (Business Manager, Bangladesh) on behalf of Ascensia Diabetes Care presented scientific information about Contour Plus One at the unveiling ceremony. Earlier, National Professor Dr. AK Azad Khandiscussed the importance of digital technology in controlling and measuring blood glucose levels and diabetes. Md. Atiquzzaman (General Manager, Marketing Division, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited) delivered the vote of thanks at the end of the program.Also present on behalf of the company were senior executives including Mahmudur Rahman Bhuiyan(General Manager, Sales, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited).

Contour Plus One is a smart glucometer because it has a Bluetooth connection that allows you to adjust and store data on a smartphone using the Contour Diabetes app. In addition, it has a smartlight feature through which the meter indicates hypo, hyper and normal state of blood glucose by illuminating the light signal. The accuracy of this meter is proven by the standards of ISO 15197: 2013.

Notably, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited has been marketing glucometers to diagnose diabetes in diabetic patients as well as ensuring uninterrupted supply of diabetes control medications and insulin (Ansulin).







