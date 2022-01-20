Kellogg’s falls foul of Mexico sugar labeling rules

MEXICO CITY, Jan 19: US cereal giant Kellogg's has been sanctioned by the Mexican authorities for breaking sugar and other content labeling rules in a country with one of the world's most obese populations.

Around 380,000 boxes of Corn Flakes and other Kellogg's cereals have been blocked from sale, Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) spokesman Jesus Montano told AFP on Tuesday. "They cannot market them like that," he said.

The products fail to clearly warn consumers about excess calories and added sugar content, according to Profeco.

"The national regulation requires that nutritional information be declared in clear, visible, indelible characters and in contrasting colors," it said in a statement.

Kellogg's Mexico said in response that it had been "committed to ensuring access to healthy, safe and affordable food, with clear nutritional information" for more than 70 years. -AFP












