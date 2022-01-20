Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India extends suspension of slated int’l flights till Feb 28

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

NEW DELHI, Jan 19: In view of Covid-19 pandemic, India on Wednesday decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country till February 28, 2022.
"The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs of 28th February, 2022," said a circular issued by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) here today.
It said the restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by DGCA.
However, flights operating under the air-bubble arrangement will not be affected, the DGCA the circular said.          
Currently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and US Bangla Airlines are operating commercial passenger flights between Bangladesh and India under the air-bubble arrangement.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Academy of Sciences-FSIBL Science Olympiad logo unveiling ceremony held
Banking Event
MTB Foundation signs deal with UCEP Bangladesh
Jazeera Airways launches Kuwait City - Ctg flights on Jan 23
Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link
Bangladesh hailed for reducing poverty
Bashundhara Gold Refinery to be funded by six banks
Stocks edge up despite virus worries


Latest News
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Teen pilot Zara nears end of record-breaking solo flight
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft