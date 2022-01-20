Video
No LC opening without renewed import certificate

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Business Correspondent

From now on, no new letter of credits (LCs) can be opened without renewing the Import Registration Certificate (IRC). Registration must also be renewed in a valid and correct manner.
Foreign Exchange Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank in this regard sent a directive to all the authorized dealers engaged in foreign exchange transactions with the head of the bank on Tuesday.
The directive, signed by Kazi Rafiqul Hasan, General Manager of the Foreign Exchange Policy Department, said some commercial banks were opening bonds without valid and up-to-date IRC.
 This is creating complications by giving concessional benefits to unload goods. Up-to-date industrialists are not getting discounted benefits for failing to display IRC. At the same time, due to the delay in unloading of goods, the industry is suffering financially.
This is hampering the overall investment. The directive also says that in order to overcome the situation, it is necessary to ensure that the valid and up-to-date IRC certificate must be received by banks.


