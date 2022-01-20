Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Edible oil price will not rise now: Tipu Munshi

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said he has asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) at a meeting to strictly monitor the prices of essentials to be fixed by the government during Ramadan.
Tipu Munshi made the remarks after meeting DCs with the commerce and industries ministries officials at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday (January 19).
The Commerce Minister said, edible oil price would not increase now. He said he has taken two weeks time from edible oil importers to appraise prices at local and international level before fixing it at a meeting.
Tipu Munshi said 2 million tonnes of edible oil is needed every year. Local production is only 200 thousand tonnes. As a result the rest is imported from abroad. So when price at international market rises it affects local market. So prices need to be adjusted before Ramadan.
If it is not adjusted importers say they will not open LC before the coming month of Ramadan, the situation will be even more horrible.
He further said he had told the DCs that the month of Ramadan is coming, we will fix the prices of some essentials that DCs need to strictly monitor." They should play a very strong role and should take legal action.
Even after Eid-Ul-Fitr they should strictly monitor prices of sacrificial animals during Eid ul Adha, so that no one will be deprived of due prices.
'We have a lot of confidence in DCs. We have talked to them about the foods coming from grass roots  farmers to reach it to market without middlemen intervention. The real growers and traders will not be harassed and they will get real prices."
 "That is why I have talked to them, I will sit on 6th or 7th of next month and determine edible oil price by combining the international market and the incidental cost." the minister said.
The commerce minister said, oil, pulses and sugar have to be imported. Due to good onion production this time and supply from India, I have been able to keep the price reasonable.
Regarding price of oil prices, Salman F. Rahman, advisor to the Prime Minister said, "If traders see losses, the government can't force them selling at lower prices." For this you have to make an agreement with them. We have to see to it that they do not make more profit. They will not import with losses either," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Academy of Sciences-FSIBL Science Olympiad logo unveiling ceremony held
Banking Event
MTB Foundation signs deal with UCEP Bangladesh
Jazeera Airways launches Kuwait City - Ctg flights on Jan 23
Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link
Bangladesh hailed for reducing poverty
Bashundhara Gold Refinery to be funded by six banks
Stocks edge up despite virus worries


Latest News
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Teen pilot Zara nears end of record-breaking solo flight
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft