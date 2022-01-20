Edible oil price will not rise now: Tipu Munshi



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Tipu Munshi made the remarks after meeting DCs with the commerce and industries ministries officials at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday (January 19).

The Commerce Minister said, edible oil price would not increase now. He said he has taken two weeks time from edible oil importers to appraise prices at local and international level before fixing it at a meeting.

Tipu Munshi said 2 million tonnes of edible oil is needed every year. Local production is only 200 thousand tonnes. As a result the rest is imported from abroad. So when price at international market rises it affects local market. So prices need to be adjusted before Ramadan.

If it is not adjusted importers say they will not open LC before the coming month of Ramadan, the situation will be even more horrible.

He further said he had told the DCs that the month of Ramadan is coming, we will fix the prices of some essentials that DCs need to strictly monitor." They should play a very strong role and should take legal action.

Even after Eid-Ul-Fitr they should strictly monitor prices of sacrificial animals during Eid ul Adha, so that no one will be deprived of due prices.

'We have a lot of confidence in DCs. We have talked to them about the foods coming from grass roots farmers to reach it to market without middlemen intervention. The real growers and traders will not be harassed and they will get real prices."

"That is why I have talked to them, I will sit on 6th or 7th of next month and determine edible oil price by combining the international market and the incidental cost." the minister said.

The commerce minister said, oil, pulses and sugar have to be imported. Due to good onion production this time and supply from India, I have been able to keep the price reasonable.

Regarding price of oil prices, Salman F. Rahman, advisor to the Prime Minister said, "If traders see losses, the government can't force them selling at lower prices." For this you have to make an agreement with them. We have to see to it that they do not make more profit. They will not import with losses either," he said.











